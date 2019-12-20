Evans & Partners Asia Fund (ASX:EAF) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03

Evans & Partners Asia Fund (ASX:EAF) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Evans & Partners Asia Fund has a 52-week low of A$1.02 ($0.72) and a 52-week high of A$1.40 ($0.99). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.23.

