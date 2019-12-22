Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Evans & Sutherland Computer earned a media sentiment score of 1.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Evans & Sutherland Computer stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69. Evans & Sutherland Computer has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Evans & Sutherland Computer Company Profile

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces.

