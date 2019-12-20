Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EVBG. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Everbridge from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.42.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $79.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.10. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $46.36 and a 52-week high of $104.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.42 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.35%. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In related news, Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 46,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $3,720,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 130,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,456,291.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $65,913.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,914.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,293 shares of company stock worth $5,509,036 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Everbridge during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Everbridge by 16.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Everbridge by 22.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Everbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)