Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $264.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on RE. Credit Suisse Group set a $256.00 price objective on Everest Re Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

RE stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $277.28. The company had a trading volume of 385,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,256. Everest Re Group has a 12-month low of $201.09 and a 12-month high of $279.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.25.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

