Everipedia (IQ) Price Hits $0.0013

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, DragonEX, OTCBTC and Bancor Network. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $8.13 million and approximately $299,374.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,007,264,849 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,050,590,198 tokens. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Bancor Network, Upbit, OTCBTC, BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.