Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.79 and a 200 day moving average of $71.49.

