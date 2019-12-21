Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,651,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,743,000 after acquiring an additional 125,127 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,305,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,049,000 after acquiring an additional 63,233 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,358,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,998,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,806,000 after purchasing an additional 32,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 479.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,360,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NYSE:WRI opened at $31.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.63. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $117.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.85 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 60.55% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.30%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).