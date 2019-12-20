Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 159.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 25,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,276,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 138,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 50,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB opened at $136.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.22. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $106.59 and a 1-year high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

