Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,940 Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRN. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth about $119,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 400,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $8,184,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian D. Madison sold 3,425 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $73,877.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,624.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,387,600 shares of company stock worth $28,373,404. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRN opened at $22.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54. Trinity Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $813.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.80 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.00%.

TRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research set a $18.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stephens set a $20.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

