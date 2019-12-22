Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 44 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 44 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in Booking by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 357,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,893,000 after buying an additional 120,885 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 12.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Booking by 26.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 54,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,023.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,924.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,924.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,606.27 and a one year high of $2,081.81. The firm has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $37.78 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,160.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,110.54.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).