Evoke Wealth LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 153,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 714,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $61.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $62.85.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.2574 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

