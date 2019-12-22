Evoke Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,362,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,527,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,779,000 after buying an additional 192,700 shares during the period.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

IEFA stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.62. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.8803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 3%.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).