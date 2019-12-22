Evoke Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 113,645.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,975,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $393,657,000 after buying an additional 17,959,431 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 37.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,160,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615,352 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,488,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,596,000 after acquiring an additional 864,406 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 1,618.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 799,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,510,000 after acquiring an additional 752,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 672,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,719,000 after acquiring an additional 248,403 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesis Energy stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $621.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.81 million. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 1.90%. Genesis Energy’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

GEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Genesis Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II bought 19,705 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $377,941.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,058.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II bought 30,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $569,848.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,848.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

