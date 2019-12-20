Evoke Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 3,905 iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 534.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $270,000.

Shares of NASDAQ INDY opened at $38.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.94. iShares India 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53.

iShares India 50 ETF Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

