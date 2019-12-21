Evoke Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 930 Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 1,773.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EGP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

EGP stock opened at $133.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.49 and its 200 day moving average is $124.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.76. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $87.69 and a 1-year high of $138.15.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.65). Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 28.07% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $83.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.24%.

In other news, Director David H. Hoster II sold 6,000 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $797,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,270,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

