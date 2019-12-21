Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $103,000 in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 876,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,896,000 after acquiring an additional 407,327 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 734.5% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 32,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 28,673 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 365,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,918 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 95,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $43.08 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $45.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.06.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.7883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2%.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI).