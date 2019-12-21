Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $128,000 in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Store Capital by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,124,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,878,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,640,000 after purchasing an additional 158,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,414,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,187,000 after purchasing an additional 221,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 214.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,550,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,045,000 after buying an additional 3,103,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 118.8% in the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,339,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,948,000 after buying an additional 1,813,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on STOR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Store Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James set a $39.00 price target on shares of Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Store Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $37.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average of $36.89. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Store Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Store Capital had a net margin of 44.09% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Store Capital Corp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Store Capital’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 10,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $373,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

