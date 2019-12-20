Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $157,000 in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Allergan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allergan by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allergan stock opened at $189.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $190.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.94.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 58.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.90.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

