Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $72,000 in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Prudential Public by 529.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Public by 681.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Prudential Public during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Prudential Public by 27.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PUK. Deutsche Bank lowered Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Public in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on Prudential Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $37.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47. Prudential Public Limited has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $46.50.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

