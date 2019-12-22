Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 1,510.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 303.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

EBS stock opened at $54.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.43. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $67.45.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.58. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $311.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $447,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,962.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,457 shares of company stock valued at $668,678. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

