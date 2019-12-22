Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,114,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 5,825.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,229,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,692,000 after buying an additional 1,208,389 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle during the second quarter worth approximately $28,117,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in Stericycle by 159.3% in the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 803,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,389,000 after buying an additional 493,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Stericycle by 17.2% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,988,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,186,000 after buying an additional 439,266 shares during the last quarter.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $332,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,358.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SRCL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

Stericycle stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. Stericycle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $833.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stericycle Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

