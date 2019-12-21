Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 807 Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 10.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.4% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $286,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,732 shares in the company, valued at $12,443,290.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. Insiders have sold 13,964 shares of company stock worth $1,517,983 in the last ninety days. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $104.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.06. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.99 and a fifty-two week high of $124.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.12.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $290.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.72 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 34.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXR. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.53.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

