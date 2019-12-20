Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 8,206 Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 69,956.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,103,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,098,000 after buying an additional 6,094,648 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1,336.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,233,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $103,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,254 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,839,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,293 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,724,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,904,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $971,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,541 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

