Evoke Wealth LLC Takes $165,000 Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMG. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,209,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 615.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,029,000 after buying an additional 192,368 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth $16,100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,943,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,396,000 after acquiring an additional 121,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 223.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 108,205 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $238,214.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 9,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,040,072.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SMG opened at $103.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $114.63.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $497.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.49 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMG shares. Bank of America raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).