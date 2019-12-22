Evoke Wealth LLC Takes $63,000 Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 848.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FR stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average is $39.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.86% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $106.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.50%.

In other news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,592.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. ValuEngine lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

