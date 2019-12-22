Evoke Wealth LLC Takes Position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HRB. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in H & R Block by 130.7% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,405,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,431,000 after buying an additional 1,929,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,107,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,013,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,660 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,583,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,129,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.72. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.22. H & R Block Inc has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $29.62.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.90 million. H & R Block had a return on equity of 332.04% and a net margin of 13.28%. H & R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of H & R Block from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

