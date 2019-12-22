Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a $10.15 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EVH. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.30.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $220.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.90 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Seth Blackley purchased 14,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $98,523.32. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Evolent Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,017,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 110.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,613,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 844,888 shares during the period. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

