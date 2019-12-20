EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EVRAZ (LON:EVR) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 400 ($5.26) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 375 ($4.93).

Shares of EVR stock opened at GBX 405.70 ($5.34) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 369.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 505.07. EVRAZ has a twelve month low of GBX 339.19 ($4.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 710.20 ($9.34).

EVRAZ Company Profile

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company's products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

