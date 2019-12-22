Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Given a C$55.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.19.

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$44.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.58. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.04. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$26.24 and a 12 month high of C$45.77.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$355.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$338.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.378476 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 94.15%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

