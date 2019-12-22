Exosis (EXO) Hits One Day Volume of $21,829.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Exosis has a market cap of $31,584.00 and approximately $21,829.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Exosis has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001399 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Exrates and Escodex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,217.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.42 or 0.01807340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.34 or 0.02623928 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00570482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011934 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00644083 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058580 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00021874 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013969 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. Exosis' total supply is 477,775 coins and its circulating supply is 312,775 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org. Exosis' official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org.

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Crex24 and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.