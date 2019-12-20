Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of EXTN opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $218.73 million, a PE ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.92. Exterran has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $302.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exterran will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,851,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exterran by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after buying an additional 438,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exterran by 1,437.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,765 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 132,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Exterran by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,109,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,654,000 after buying an additional 120,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Exterran by 35.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 392,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 102,183 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

