Extremely Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Stock Price

Media coverage about Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) has trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hemisphere Media Group earned a media sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ HMTV opened at $13.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64. Hemisphere Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HMTV shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Hemisphere Media Group in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Hemisphere Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

