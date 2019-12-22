Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EYPT. B. Riley lowered their price target on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.95.

EYPT stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $156.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 250.32% and a negative net margin of 409.07%. The company had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,435,000. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $68,731,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 298.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after buying an additional 3,471,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 882.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 128,809 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

