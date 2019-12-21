EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

EZPW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EZCORP from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCORP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of EZCORP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. EZCORP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,989. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.66.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $214.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.99 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EZCORP by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 31,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 10.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 15.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 3.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

