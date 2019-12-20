F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Lowered to $169.00 at Cowen

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Cowen from $185.00 to $169.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on F5 Networks from $192.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.37.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $5.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.18. The stock had a trading volume of 59,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $121.36 and a twelve month high of $173.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.77.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.04. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $590.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 5,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $858,782.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,635. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 88.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 75.4% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

