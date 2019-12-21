Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at Cormark

Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$14.75 to C$19.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fairfax India from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

FIH.U stock opened at C$13.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.20. Fairfax India has a 12-month low of C$11.01 and a 12-month high of C$14.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 87.34.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

