Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) EVP Sells $1,402,100.00 in Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) EVP Wolfgang Maasberg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $1,402,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,136.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Wolfgang Maasberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Wolfgang Maasberg sold 1,463 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $30,708.37.

On Friday, November 15th, Wolfgang Maasberg sold 100,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00.

FSLY stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. Fastly Inc has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fastly Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,696,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,659,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth $1,470,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth $22,879,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.49.

