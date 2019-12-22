Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Stock Price

News coverage about Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) has been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Yum! Brands earned a news impact score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the restaurant operator an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

NYSE YUM opened at $100.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.23 and a 200-day moving average of $109.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $86.42 and a 52-week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,634 shares of company stock valued at $483,139. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

