FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of FDX traded up $1.10 on Monday, reaching $148.12. 5,259,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,613,016. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.61. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.71. FedEx has a 52-week low of $137.78 and a 52-week high of $199.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that FedEx will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,670. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock worth $2,385,950. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 160,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 25.7% in the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 10,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.2% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 17.0% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 30,394 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in FedEx by 39.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 36,872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

