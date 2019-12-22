FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FDX. Stephens set a $192.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FedEx from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $148.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.34 and its 200 day moving average is $158.61. FedEx has a 52 week low of $137.78 and a 52 week high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,111,670. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,385,950. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 2,057.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 453 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in FedEx by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in FedEx by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 25,031 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

