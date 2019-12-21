FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Lowered to $109.00 at Morgan Stanley

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $109.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut FedEx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FedEx from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research set a $184.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens set a $192.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,259,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,016. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.61. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.71. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $137.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,555,090.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $2,385,950. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $970,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $790,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 2,287.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $77,304,000 after buying an additional 508,805 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in FedEx by 36.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

