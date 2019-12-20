FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Set at $170.00 by Credit Suisse Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has been assigned a $170.00 target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens set a $192.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research set a $184.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $147.02 on Wednesday. FedEx has a twelve month low of $137.78 and a twelve month high of $199.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,988 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $596,723,000 after purchasing an additional 599,344 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,620,516 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $594,453,000 after purchasing an additional 106,871 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,413,416 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $396,258,000 after purchasing an additional 426,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,025,572 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $332,579,000 after purchasing an additional 427,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

