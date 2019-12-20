FedEx’s (FDX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

FedEx (NYSE:FDX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $167.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $175.00. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

FDX opened at $147.02 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $137.78 and a 12-month high of $199.32. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.47 and a 200-day moving average of $158.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,555,090.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,111,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2,614.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,499,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $574,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,988 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11,911.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $183,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,177 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,956,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2,287.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $77,304,000 after purchasing an additional 508,805 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

