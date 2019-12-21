Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.48.

Several research firms have recently commented on RACE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 44.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 121.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. 36.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RACE stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $167.01. The stock had a trading volume of 169,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.23. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $93.85 and a 1 year high of $172.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.65.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $915.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.08 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 51.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

