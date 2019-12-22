Fidelity Core Dividend ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.251 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $32.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $32.36.

