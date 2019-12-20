Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) Shares Up 0.3% Following Dividend Announcement

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $36.59 and last traded at $36.59, approximately 36 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 27,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.47.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMO. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 181,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period.

