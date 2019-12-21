Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.139 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $47.92 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.99.

