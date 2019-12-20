Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSTA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.75. 88,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,942. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $29.04 and a twelve month high of $37.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.05.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments