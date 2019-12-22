Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.202 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL opened at $27.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.28. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $28.55.

