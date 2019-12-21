Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.314 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.79. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $33.43 and a 52-week high of $42.72.

